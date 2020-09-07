Around the world

Czech Republic
Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies
PRAGUE — Jiri Menzel, a Czech director whose 1966 movie “Closely Watched Trains” won the Academy Award for the best foreign language film has died. He was 82.
Menzel’s wife, Olga, announced his death late Sunday, saying he died the previous day. No details were given. Three years ago, Menzel underwent a brain operation and was kept in an artificially induced coma for several weeks after it.
“Dearest Jirka, I thank you for each and every day I could spend with you. Each was extraordinary,” his wife said on Facebook.
Menzel made some 20 movies and was one of the leading filmmakers of the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema that appeared in the 1960s. His movies represented a radical departure from socialist realism, a typical communist-era genre focusing on realistically depicting the struggles of the working class.
Egypt
Authorities investigate trophy disappearance
CAIRO — Egyptian soccer authorities are investigating the disappearance of several trophies, including the Africa Cup of Nations trophy the Pharaohs were awarded in 2010 after winning the tournament three times in a row.
The revelation of the trophies’ disappearance last week by a former board member of Egypt’s soccer association, Ahmed Shobir, sparked outrage in the soccer-mad nation.
Magdi Abdel-Ghani, another former board member, initially claimed the trophy was with a former soccer captain or former coach, but later suggested it was lost in an attack on the federation’s headquarters by hard-core fans in 2013.
Senegal
Capital gets year’s worth of rain in 1 night
DAKAR — Thousands of people are homeless in Senegal’s capital on Monday after a weekend storm brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in a single day, turning roads into rivers.
Video footage showed residents in the suburbs of Dakar wading through floodwaters up to their chests after the storm that began late Saturday in the West African nation, where at least six deaths were recorded nationwide.
Indonesia
Almost 300 Rohingya found on beach
BANDA ACEH — Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Monday after months at sea, officials said.
The group arrived at Ujong Blang beach from one boat and were reported by local residents. Officials arrived and found that the Rohingya had dispersed into three groups after landing, Banda Sakti Subdistrict Military Commander Roni Mahendra said.
“We persuaded them and asked the local residents to help until they gathered again,” Mahendra said.
The 181 women, 100 men and 14 children were given shelter and received help from local residents, police, military and health providers.
Britain
Police arrest teenager after shooting
LONDON — British police arrested a 15-year-old boy in eastern England after another 15-year-old was shot and critically injured Monday on his way to school.
Suffolk Constabulary said officers were called in just after 8:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the small town of Kesgrave and that the victim sustained “serious injuries.”
Police said the boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, 60 miles (95 kilometers) away and was in critical condition.
Police said they arrested a teenage boy a few miles away about two hours later on suspicion of attempted murder.
