Kosovo
Ballot boxes send officials to hospitals
PRISTINA — More than 20 Central Election Commission officials have been taken to the hospital with health problems after opening five ballot boxes from Serbia, authorities in Kosovo said Sunday.
Twenty-six officials had allergic reactions and skin problems after opening the ballot boxes, local media Kosovapress reported. Emergency center doctors said all had itching and reddened skin.
A police spokesman confirmed the incident but declined to give details, saying they are investigating. The election commission spokesman declined to comment.
Ukraine
Leader calls for calm at nationalists’ march
KYIV — Ukraine’s president is urging participants in a nationalist march Monday to avoid violence, amid growing anger at his peace plan for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv is deploying thousands of police to watch over the march, expected to include nationalist and far-right groups protesting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s policies.
The protesters reject a tentative agreement for local elections in eastern Ukraine, fearing that it cedes too much to Russia. The five-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists has killed 13,000 people.
China
Gas explosion kills 9, injures at least 10
BEIJING — Nine people were killed Sunday in a restaurant gas explosion in eastern China, reported state broadcaster CCTV.
The explosion gutted the restaurant and damaged neighboring shops in coastal Jiangsu province’s Wuxi city.
CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured were in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.
Jiangsu is the site of a massive chemical blast in March, when nearly 80 people died in one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years.
England
Scorsese open-minded about film revolution
LONDON — Martin Scorsese said Sunday he’s keeping an open mind about the cinema “revolution” sparked by the rise of video streaming services, as his Netflix-backed mafia epic “The Irishman” closed the London Film Festival .
The director said the rise of streaming platforms was “an even bigger revolution than sound brought to cinema” because it “opens up the original conception of what a film is” and how it should be seen.
Scorsese said he believes it’s still important that movies be experienced communally.
“Homes are becoming theatres, too, but it’s a major change and I think one has to keep an open mind,” he said.
Wire reports