FRANCE
Eiffel Tower has 130th birthday celebration
PARIS — Paris wished the Eiffel Tower a happy birthday Wednesday with an elaborate laser show retracing the monument’s 130-year history.
First, the monument invited 1,300 children to a giant “snack time” beneath the tower.
The tower was to broadcast 12-minute laser light shows across the facade starting Wednesday night until Friday that will be visible for free from nearby neighborhoods. Professional climbers scaled the monument to mount the lights for the unprecedented show.
About 6 million people go up the tower every year, in addition to the crowds who just come to look at Gustave Eiffel’s creation, designed for the 1889 World’s Fair.
GREAT BRITAIN
Chief minister: Bill’s defeat would kill Brexit
LONDON — Britain’s chief Brexit minister says Britain will be faced with a choice between a no-deal EU exit and remaining in the European Union if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s flagship Brexit bill next month.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Wednesday that defeating the bill would leave May’s deal “dead” and force Parliament to decide “whether it will pursue ... a no-deal option or whether it will revoke” the decision to leave the EU.
Lawmakers are due to vote on May’s withdrawal agreement bill the week of June 3. Britain is currently due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.
MEXICO
Firefighters battling about 100 fires a day
MEXICO CITY — Mexico is facing an extremely heavy season of brush and forest fires, with 4,425 blazes recorded so far this year.
The federal Environment Department said Wednesday that 3,800 firefighters are combatting an average of about 100 fires per day in brush, scrub, agricultural and forest land throughout the country. Fire risk is highest in the spring for much of Mexico because the summer rainy season has not yet started.
About 378,000 acres have been affected so far.
The smoke has been so bad it triggered a pollution alert in Mexico City this week.
Law gives better pay for domestic workers
MEXICO CITY — For the first time, Mexico’s Senate has approved a law requiring written contracts, paid vacation and annual bonuses for domestic workers.
The bill, already approved by the lower house, opens the way for domestic workers be registered in Mexico’s social security system, which also provides health care.
The new law will prohibit hiring domestic workers under 15. It requires defined rest periods of at least nine hours per day, at least 1ƒ days off per week and an annual bonus paid around Christmas, usually equivalent to two weeks’ pay.
The bill was passed on a 117-0 vote Tuesday and goes to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be signed into law.
It remains unclear how the law will be enforced. Middle class Mexican families hire maids, often from provincial towns, on verbal contracts. Inspectors apparently won’t be allowed to enter homes to ensure compliance.
NICARAGUA
Official: Cuban visits to Nicaragua up 900%
MANAGUA — Nicaraguan officials say more than 5,000 Cubans have visited the Central American country this year, a 900% percent increase over the full 2018 figure.
It lends evidence to anecdotal accounts from Cuban migrants who say they passed through Nicaragua en route to the U.S.-Mexico border, where they are requesting asylum.
Others come to buy hard-to-find goods for resale in Cuba.
Nicaragua has made it easier for Cubans to obtain visas. They need just a passport, photos and a $30 fee.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Saudi Arabia OKs permanent residency
DUBAI — The Saudi government has approved for the first time a scheme that gives permanent residency to certain expatriates, allowing them to own real estate in the kingdom and reside with their families without a Saudi sponsor.
The decision, approved by Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet and announced on Wednesday, is aimed at attracting long-term investments as the government tries to diversify the economy and boost domestic spending.
The “Privileged Iqama” system will offer a permanent residence scheme and one that can be renewed annually to highly skilled expatriates and owners of capital funds. Further details and rules about the program are not yet announced.
The Associated Press