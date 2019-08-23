Tunisia
Leading presidential contender arrested
TUNIS — A leading presidential candidate has been arrested and jailed on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering.
Media mogul Nabil Karoui’s Nessma television station announced the Friday arrest, along with Tunisia’s Interior Ministry. Karoui was detained in the northwestern town of Beja while campaigning and was taken to a prison near Tunis.
The candidate recently appeared twice before financial prosecutors who froze his funds and forbid him and his brother Ghazi from traveling abroad.
Karoui has been a strong challenger to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed heading into the Sept. 15 presidential election, which has 26 candidates. The ballot was called after the July 25 death of 92-year-old Beji Caid Essebsi, who was the the nation’s first democratically elected president.
France
Cuisine being used to ease G-7 tensions
PARIS — As tensions loom over this weekend’s G-7 summit of world leaders in France, the country is counting on one key asset to cheer up the event: food.
France hosts the summit of seven advanced economies starting Saturday in the southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz.
The French presidency has chosen five local chefs, all with Michelin stars, to prepare lunches and dinners that will highlight the region’s products.
Local Basque specialties include Espelette chili pepper, ham, dry sausage and wines
.
Uruguay
Biopsy confirms president has cancer
MONTEVIDEO — A biopsy has confirmed that Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez has lung cancer, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.
The statement said that the treatment will be determined by ongoing tests and that Vázquez “is in excellent shape.”
Vázquez announced Tuesday that he would undergo treatment because a right pulmonary nodule had been found with clear characteristics that it could be malignant. The 79-year-old is an oncologist and has often said that he chose the profession after his parents and a sister died from cancer.
Vázquez is set to be in office until March.
Mexico
Roman Catholic priest stabbed to death
MEXICO CITY — A Roman Catholic priest was stabbed to death in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, church officials said Friday.
The Diocese of Matamoros identified the victim as Rev. José Martín Guzmán Vega and called on authorities to investigate the killing.
The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said neighbors heard shouts late Thursday and found Guzmán Vega stabbed and bleeding inside his parish church. He died soon after at a local hospital.
The center said it was the first killing of a Roman Catholic priest in Mexico this year.
Canada
China embassy says US ‘bullying’ Huawei
TORONTO — China’s embassy in Canada says the U.S. is trying to suppress a Chinese tech giant with unwarranted charges in what it calls “typical bullying behavior.”
A spokesman for the embassy said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada is “of course different” from the detentions of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China. He said the U.S. and Canada are guilty of arbitrary detention.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Ottawa on Thursday the cases are “fundamentally different” because Meng is afforded due process in Canada.
Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder. U.S. authorities want her extradited on fraud charges.
Turkey
Party vows to tackle violence after killing
ANKARA — Turkey’s ruling party has vowed to tackle violence against women and children after the brutal killing of a woman in front of her 10-year-old daughter appalled the country.
Emine Bulut, 38, was stabbed in the neck by her former husband at a restaurant in Kirikkale, in central Turkey, on Aug. 18. A video posted on social media reportedly shows her crying: “I don’t want to die” as her traumatized daughter shouts: “Mommy, please don’t die.”
Omer Celik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, said Friday that “we have to shake the earth” to halt violence against women.