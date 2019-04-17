SOUTH KOREA
N. Korea test-fires new guided weapon
SEOUL — North Korea has test-fired a “new-type tactical guided weapon,” its state media announced Thursday, a move that could be an attempt to register the country’s displeasure with currently deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States without causing those coveted negotiations to collapse.
The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the firing by the Academy of Defense Science of the unspecified weapon on Wednesday, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said. Kim was reported to have said that “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.”
After a failed nuclear disarmament summit in Hanoi between Kim and U.S. President Trump earlier this year, the two sides have had little reported contact.
The Associated Press could not immediately and independently verify North Korea’s claim of the weapons test, and it wasn’t immediately clear what had been tested. The recent activity, however, is likely not a banned ballistic missile test, which would jeopardize diplomatic talks.
UNITED NATIONS
No West Bank action until Trump peace plan
Israel’s U.N. ambassador says he believes the government will take no action on annexing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank until after the Trump administration releases its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Danny Danon told reporters Wednesday he thinks the U.S. will present the plan between May and the summer.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in the final stretch of his campaign to annex the settlements if he was re-elected. Netanyahu was asked Wednesday to form a government after his election victory.
RUSSIA
Polar bear gets lost in Russia, miles from home
MOSCOW — Residents of a village in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula were stunned by the sight of a polar bear prowling for food hundreds of miles from its usual habitat.
Russian media reported Wednesday that the exhausted-looking animal apparently traveled from Chukotka to the village of Tilichiki on Kamchatka, some 434 miles south.
Environmentalists said the bear could have lost its sense of direction while drifting on an ice floe.
“Due to climate change, the Arctic is getting warmer, hunting environment gets smaller and less convenient,” said Vladimir Chuprov of Greenpeace. “The ice is receding, and polar bears look for new ways to survive. And the easiest way is coming to people.”
Locals were making the bear feel welcome, giving it fish, media reported.
Videos posted online showed the animal moving past residents, showing no aggression.
PORTUGAL
28 killed, 28 hurt in bus crash on island
LISBON — A tour bus carrying German tourists crashed on Portugal’s Madeira Island on Wednesday, killing 29 people and injuring 28 others, local authorities said.
The bus, which was carrying 55 people, rolled down a steep hillside after veering off the road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal, and struck at least one house, local mayor Filipe Sousa told cable news channel SIC.
Pedro Calado, vice president of Madeira’s regional government, told a news conference that the injured, including the Portuguese driver and a local tour guide, were taken to a local hospital. He did not say whether anyone not on the bus was among the victims.
Residents said the weather was fine at the time of the accident, which happened in daylight in the early evening. Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the crash.
The Associated Press