Around the world

Germany
Merkel in quarantine after testing for virus
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
He said that Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.
Last German honored for saving Jews during Holocaust dies
BERLIN — Gertrud Steinl, the last surviving German honored for saving Jews during the Holocaust, has died.
German news agency dpa on Sunday quoted the head of Nuremberg’s Jewish community, Andre Freud, saying Steinl died Monday, on the eve of her 98th birthday.
Steinl, a Sudeten German, was recognized in 1979 as Righteous Among the Nations, Israel’s highest honor to those non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.
According to an entry on the Yad Vashem website, Steinl was an overseer in the Polish town of Stryj during World War II when a worker confided in her that she was Jewish.
Steinl sent the woman, Sarah Shlomi (née Froehlich), to live with her parents — likely ensuring she wasn’t deported to a Nazi concentration camp.
Britain
Moms spend Mother’s Day far from family
LONDON — Sunday was Mother’s Day in Britain and the government had a stark message for millions of citizens: Visiting your mom could kill her.
In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Britons to forego the day’s traditional family visits, parties and Sunday lunches since authorities could not “disguise or sugarcoat the threat” poised by the coronavirus pandemic.
“If your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus,” he said. “This time, the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity.”
Italy
Movements inside country banned
Italy banned any movement inside the county in its latest attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak which has already killed almost 5,000.
People will be restricted to the municipality where they currently are other than for “non deferrable and proven business or health reasons or other urgent matters,” the health ministry said in an emailed statement. The measure is applied to all private and public transportation.
The new order followed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision late Saturday to temporarily halt all nonessential business activity as the country of 60 million faces its biggest challenge since World War II
India
17 Indian policemen killed in attack
PATNA — Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern India, police said Sunday.
The attack took place Saturday afternoon near Elmaguda village in Sukma district, 683 miles south of Patna, the state capital of Bihar, said Shalbh Sinha, superintendent of police in Sukma.
Sinha said the bodies of 17 policemen were recovered on Sunday after a search operation in the area.
The area is a known stronghold of the rebels, who have been fighting in several Indian states for over 40 years.
