PHILIPPINES
Duterte to send garbage back to Canada
MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has moved to have truckloads of garbage that Filipino officials say were illegally shipped to the Philippines years ago be forcibly shipped back to Canada, Duterte's spokesman said Wednesday.
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said later that the trash will be back on Canadian soil before the end of June. McKenna said the government has awarded a contract to a shipping company, Bollore Logistics Canada, that will return 69 containers filled with household waste and electronic garbage.
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier held a news conference to announce that Duterte has ordered officials to look for a private shipping company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory in an escalation of his increasingly adversarial stance. The Philippines will shoulder the cost of the garbage shipment, Panelo said.
"If Canada will not accept their trash, we will leave the same within its territorial waters or 12 nautical miles out to sea from the baseline of any of their country's shores," Panelo said.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Rare Chacoan peccaries born at zoo
PRAGUE — Prague's zoo says two Chacoan peccaries have been born there for the first time, a vital step in efforts to save an endangered species that was once considered extinct.
The Chacoan peccary is a wild pig-like mammal whose existence was described in 1930 based on fossils that dated to the Pleistocene epoch.
In the early 1970s a small population was discovered in an isolated area on the border of Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay.
Due to overhunting, deforestation and disease, the population of several thousand has been shrinking, prompting European zoos to launch a program for its survival.
There are currently 37 Chacoan peccaries in seven European zoos.
RUSSIA
City cancels cathedral construction after protests
MOSCOW — The governor of Russia's Urals region said Wednesday that a plan to build a Russian Orthodox cathedral in a popular park will be canceled after protests that drew nationwide attention. A new site will be chosen.
Unsanctioned demonstrations in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg were held for several consecutive days — a rare show of defiance in Russia where harsh laws handing out criminal punishments for taking part in unsanctioned rallies have discouraged many from joining them.
President Vladimir Putin last week called for a compromise, suggesting an opinion survey to determine public attitudes about the project.
An opinion poll conducted by VTsIOM polling company showed the majority opposing the construction.
Gov. Yevgeny Kuivashev said on Instagram on Wednesday that a survey will determine an alternative site for the cathedral's construction.
MEXICO
Vigilante attacks on rise
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing.
The commission says there have been 241 such attacks since the start of last year, compared to 162 in the previous three years combined.
There have already been 67 attacks with 107 victims so far this year. Since the start of 2015, 121 people have been killed in such attacks.
Its report released Wednesday says the attacks are expressions of the country's insecurity, violence and impunity.
Report: Overcrowded morgue left bodies to rot
MEXICO CITY — A state human-rights commission says a morgue in western Mexico was so overcrowded and poorly run that some unidentified bodies were left to rot for two years before being autopsied.
By then, the corpses no longer had readable fingerprints.
The Jalisco state commission says some bodies remained in refrigerated drawers or trailers for almost four years before being buried in paupers' graves.
Few attempts were made to identify the dead, even though many had ID cards in their pockets.
The commission said in a report published Wednesday that the morgue in the city of Guadalajara violated the rights of the victims and their families.
The Associated Press