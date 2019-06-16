ISRAEL
Netanyahu’s wife fined $15K for misusing funds
JERUSALEM — A Jerusalem magistrate court on Sunday sentenced Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to pay a fine of more than $15,000 for misusing state funds. The sentencing comes after she agreed to a plea bargain that ended the years-long saga of just one of the high-profile corruption cases involving the prime minister’s family.
The court ruling settled allegations that Sara Netanyahu had misused some $100,000 in state money on lavish meals. She was indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust last year after the State Attorney’s office accused her of running up large tabs at luxury restaurants while the official residence employed a full-time chef between the years 2010 and 2013.
Under the terms of the bargain, Sara Netanyahu agreed to pay $2,800 in fines and hand the remaining $12,500 back to the state. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to $50,000.
GREAT BRITAIN
Harry, Meghan release Father’s Day baby pic
LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.
The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.
The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”
The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.
FRANCE
Zoo throws orangutan 50th birthday party
PARIS — Nenette, one of the world’s oldest Borneo orangutans in captivity, has celebrated her 50th birthday at a zoo in Paris, where she has lived almost all her life.
Birthday cake, wrapped boxes and visitors singing “Happy Birthday” were part of the party held Sunday for Nenette at Menagerie, a zoo in the Jardin des Plantes gardens.
Nenette is one of the last orangutans living in a zoo to be born out of captivity. She settled in Paris in 1972 at age 3.
