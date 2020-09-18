Around the world

Vatican City
Pope seeks to ‘liberate’ Virgin Mary from Mafia
ROME — Pope Francis is giving his blessing to a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organized crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends.
The Vatican’s Pontifical Marian Academy launched the think tank Friday at a conference titled “Liberating Mary from the Mafia.” It was a reference to the historic relationship between the Italian mob and the Catholic Church, and the popular displays of Marian devotion by mobsters in Italy and beyond.
In a message from the pope read out at the start of the conference, held at Rome’s Museum of Civilizations, Francis said the religious and cultural image and patrimony of the Madonna “must be preserved in its original purity.”
Netherlands
Police find ‘irreplaceable’ stolen tomes
THE HAGUE — Police in Romania have uncovered a trove of “irreplaceable” books including first editions of works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton that were stolen in a sophisticated 2017 heist from a warehouse in London, police and the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency said Friday.
The stash of some 200 rare and valuable books was discovered Wednesday hidden in a concealed space under a house in rural Romania.
London’s Met Police said in a statement that the recovered books have a combined value of more than $3.2 million.
Britain
Clooney quits UK role over Brexit plan
LONDON — Amal Clooney has become the highest profile lawyer to quit an official job over her opposition to the British government’s suggestion that it could break international law in the event it fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union.
In a letter Friday to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the human rights lawyer said she is quitting her role as the U.K.’s special envoy on media freedom over the government’s “lamentable” suggestion.
She said she was “dismayed” to learn that the government intends to pass legislation that would effectively override sections of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had himself negotiated.
“Although the government has suggested that the violation of international law would be ‘specific and limited’, it is lamentable for the U.K. to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago,” she said in her letter.
Assange lawyer: Trump offered deal to avoid extradition
LONDON — A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court that her client was indirectly offered a “win-win” deal by President Donald Trump that would see him avoid extradition to the U.S. if he revealed the source of a leak of documents from the Democratic Party before the 2016 election.
Assange, who didn’t reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, is fighting efforts by the U.S. to extradite him to face an array of charges related to his work at WikiLeaks.
Jennifer Robinson, who has represented WikiLeaks for a decade, relayed to the court Friday via a written statement that her client had been made an offer at a meeting on Aug. 15, 2017, with former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson.
Kosovo
Kosovo awards Trump for peace efforts
PRISTINA — Kosovo’s awarded U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday with one of the country’s highest honors for his government’s efforts on peace and reconciliation in the former war-torn region.
President Hashim Thaci awarded Trump with Kosovo’s Order of Freedom “for his exceptional contribution for the freedom of Kosovo and the strengthening of Peace and reconciliation in the region.”
The honor is given to local and foreign citizens for their high contribution in defending Kosovo’s freedom.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!