Around the World

Mexico
6 hurt in cruise ships accident
MEXICO CITY — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers.
Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend in the morning.
Videos shot by startled passengers and posted on social media showed the noisy, slow-moving accident, which left part of the Glory visibly mangled at the stern.
The cruise line said it was assessing the damage, but there were “no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.” It said six guests came to the Glory’s medical center for evaluation for minor injuries.
United Kingdom
Palace: Prince Philip in hospital
LONDON — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a preexisting condition.
“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.
Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and his admission wasn’t an emergency. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.
Brazil
Bolsonaro lashes out at press
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at journalists on Friday, singling out one as looking like a homosexual, amid news reports of a corruption investigation linked to his son.
A visibly upset Bolsonaro accused the press of bias against him and his son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro.
Prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro are investigating allegations the younger Bolsonaro hired employees with no duties while he was a state legislator.
In a video posted to Faceook, the younger Bolsonaro has delivered a lengthy denial of all wrongdoing.
Italy
Hotels count cost of floods
ROME — Venice’s hoteliers association estimates that the city’s hotels suffered about $34 million worth of structural damage during November’s floods.
The overall losses, though, are higher after adding in the lower revenues that local hotels have reported in the wake of the surging high tides that afflicted the lagoon city. Earlier this month, the city’s hoteliers association said that in the immediate aftermath of the flooding, 45% of reservations were cancelled.
“We are still waiting to calculate the loss in revenue and to quantify how much was lost in terms of cancelled reservations,” Venice hoteliers association’s president Vittorio Bonacini said Friday during a press conference in Rome with the foreign press.
Sweden
Teen activist back home
STOCKHOLM — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is back where her campaign started — on her perch outside the Swedish Parliament.
After months of traveling by train and boat to different climate events in Europe and the United States, the 16-year-old Swede is raising her concerns back home, just as she did over a year ago when she skipped school to begin her climate protest, a stance that proved an inspiration to kids around the world.
Thunberg, who last week was named Person of the year by Time magazine, posted a photo of herself on social media Friday holding a sign with the accompanying text of “School strike week 70. Stockholm!”
Germany
Cheaper train tickets are approved
BERLIN — Germany’s upper house of parliament has approved a plan to make rail travel cheaper as part of a package of measures to combat climate change.
The decision Friday by the chamber representing Germany’s 16 states will reduce value-added tax on train tickets, making them about 10% cheaper starting Jan. 1.
The German government hopes that cutting rail prices will encourage more people to use trains, thereby helping reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
