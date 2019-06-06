CANADA
Extradition hearing set for Huawei exec
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An extradition hearing will begin in January for a top executive of the Chinese tech company Huawei wanted by the U.S on fraud charges.
British Columbia's Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a proposal by Meng Wanzhou's defense team to start her hearing Jan. 20, more than a year after she was taken into custody at Vancouver's airport. Defense lawyer David Martin said the schedule could allow the case to wrap up within two years, which he says would be a "record" for such a complicated case.
The daughter of Huawei's founder wasn't in court Thursday.
The United States has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei's dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. Both Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.
Meng is free on bail in Vancouver and living in one of her two multimillion-dollar mansions.
MALAWI
US ambassador caught up in unrest
BLANTYRE — The U.S. ambassador to Malawi was caught up in political unrest as police fired tear gas while she met with an opposition leader on Thursday, while police acknowledged some of the gas wafted into the U.S. embassy nearby.
Departing Ambassador Virginia Palmer was meeting in the capital, Lilongwe, with Lazarus Chakwera at his party headquarters a short walk from the embassy. Chakwera finished a close second in last month's presidential election and has gone to court to challenge the results , and his Malawi Congress Party supporters have been holding protests.
A U.S. State Department official confirmed the meeting and said the ambassador was safe and had been in no danger, as no one was targeting her. The official added that the U.S. calls for restraint on all sides as Malawi's High Court resolves election disputes.
Police told The Associated Press they had not been aware the ambassador was inside the party headquarters when they pursued and confronted protesters outside.
GERMANY
Nurse given life in deaths of 87 patients
BERLIN — Niels Hoegel liked to bring about cardiac arrests in his patients by injecting them with overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. Sometimes he succeeded in bringing them back, but in at least 87 cases they died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.
A court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg on Thursday found the 42-year-old nurse guilty of murdering 85 patients, aged 34 to 96, and sentenced him to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.
Hoegel worked at a hospital in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005, and the killings took place between 2000 and 2005, the dpa news agency reported.
Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders and is already currently serving a life sentence.
The Associated Press