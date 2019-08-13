FRANCE
Streets by Notre Dame to be decontaminated
PARIS — Paris authorities shut down streets surrounding the Notre Dame Cathedral to decontaminate them Tuesday, after high levels of lead were registered in the area following the April blaze that damaged the landmark.
The painstaking cleanup work inside Notre Dame itself was suspended last month for safety reasons, as activists and residents accused authorities of underestimating the threat of lead poisoning. Hundreds of tons of lead melted in the fire, which destroyed the cathedral’s metal and wood roof.
Authorities have launched multiple lead prevention operations: cleaning up neighborhood schools, de-toxifying surrounding streets, and setting up a stricter new decontamination zone for experts working inside the cathedral.
On Tuesday, police blocked several streets and a bridge around the monument, and high fences were erected to keep out Parisians and tourists alike.
Speedboat accident under investigation
PARIS — The deaths of three children on a speedboat that overturned just off the Normandy coast are under investigation, French authorities said Tuesday.
The children were on an outing with their parents when they were killed Monday, and all three adults aboard the boat survived the accident near the town of Agon-Coutainville, authorities said. The identities of the dead and survivors were not released.
The regional maritime authority said that a rescue operation was launched after a witness reported seeing the speedboat in trouble about 875 yards off the coast in the English Channel.
The mother of two of the dead children said her daughters and a 7-year-old boy all were wearing life jackets but got trapped in the boat’s cabin.
MEXICO
Ex-official jailed on corruption charges
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge on Tuesday ordered former Cabinet member Rosario Robles to be held in jail pending trial on corruption charges.
Prosecutors have accused Robles of “wrongful exercise of public service” related to the alleged diversion of up to $260 million in public funds.
Robles held multiple posts in former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, including as the secretary of social development. The accusations date to June 2014 when Robles was in that role. Prosecutors say she was aware of the diversion of funds but never denounced it.
Robles has denied wrongdoing. She is the first member of Peña Nieto’s administration to be jailed.
RUSSIA
Report: Fighter wards off NATO jet
MOSCOW — A Russian fighter jet warded off a NATO military aircraft that approached a passenger plane carrying Russia’s defense minister Tuesday, according to media reports in Russia.
State-owned news channel Rossiya 24 broadcast a video of the in-flight encounter over the Baltic Sea shortly after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu returned to Moscow from a visit to Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.
The footage showed a Russian Su-27 maneuvering to drive off an F-18 fighter that flew close to the minister’s plane.
Russian news agencies carried a NATO statement saying warplanes of the Western military alliance moved to identify a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea without knowing Shoigu was on it.
There have been frequent encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft in recent years as both sides have increased military patrols amid growing tensions.
The Associated Press