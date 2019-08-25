Spain
Police clear beach amid report of an explosive
MADRID — Authorities in Barcelona evacuated one of the Spanish city’s popular beaches Sunday after what is suspected to be a bomb dating from the Spanish Civil War was found in the sea.
Reports that an unidentified explosive device had been found at the Sant Sebastià triggered an alert, with police clearing and cordoning off a long stretch of beach in the early afternoon, the city’s security chief, Albert Batlle, told reporters.
He said the device is old and could date from the 1936-39 war but more details will be known only after Navy bomb disposal experts arrive Monday, he said.
Finding such decades-old explosive devices is not uncommon, he said. The Navy team will explode the device, he said.
7 killed after crash between copter, plane
MADRID — A mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people Sunday, authorities said.
The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, said in a tweet.
Local media reported the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour. Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened
.
Jordan
Anti-smuggling efforts spur protests
AMMAN — Jordan’s official news agency Petra says officials have reached a deal with local representatives to end two days of clashes over government efforts to curb cross-border cigarette smuggling from Syria.
The clashes erupted last week between police and protesters in the northern city of Ramtha. Many residents of the impoverished city have made a living selling cigarettes that were smuggled in Syria for a profit in Jordan, prompting the government to tighten customs regulations.
Petra and other local media reported the agreement to end clashes on Sunday.
Bangladesh
Refugees mark anniversary of exodus
COX’S BAZAR — Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees marked the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar into Bangladesh by rallying, crying and praying Sunday as they demanded that Myanmar grant them citizenship and other rights before they agree to return.
The rally was held days after Bangladesh, with the help of the U.N. refugee agency, attempted to start the repatriation of 3,450 Rohingya Muslims — a small fraction of the 700,000 who fled a 2017 security crackdown in Myanmar.
None agreed to go back, citing fear for their safety and a lack of confidence in Myanmar.
The police chief in Cox’s Bazar, A.B.M. Masud Hossain, said at least 50,000 refugees protested peacefully for hours in the camps on Sunday.
Yemen
9 dead as gov’t forces battle separatists
SANAA — Yemeni officials say clashes between government forces and separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates have killed at least nine people.
The government and the UAE are part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned rebels since 2015. But in recent weeks an internal rivalry has boiled over, leading to clashes across the south.
Government forces took control of the southern city of Ataq, the capital of the oil-rich Shabwa province, on Friday. Sunday’s fighting unfolded about 19 miles south of Ataq.
Ahmed al-Horr, a spokesman for the UAE-backed militia, says it is preparing to attack Ataq after reinforcements arrived from neighboring provinces.
Wire reports