RUSSIA
Journalist freed after charges dropped
MOSCOW — In a stunning turnaround, Russian authorities Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against a prominent investigative reporter after a public and media outcry over his arrest, and they promised to go after the police who allegedly tried to frame him as a drug dealer.
The release of Ivan Golunov marked an extremely rare case of security officials admitting a mistake.
The 36-year-old Golunov was stopped Thursday by police on a Moscow street and taken into custody, where his defense team said he was beaten and denied a lawyer for more than 12 hours. The journalist, who works for the independent website Meduza, had been facing drug charges that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.
Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev surprised the nation when he announced that all charges against Golunov were dropped after police found “no proof of his part in a crime.”
MEXICO
9 shot dead in 2 gun battles in Sonora
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say nine people were killed and a child wounded in two gun battles in the northern border state of Sonora.
State prosecutors say in a statement Tuesday that the first firefight took place the previous afternoon in Agua Prieta, which lies across the border from Douglas. Four men and a woman were found dead in two cars and lying on a street. Some were clad in tactical vests, and assault rifles were recovered at the scene.
About two hours later, more gunfire erupted on a highway in nearby Naco. Four men were found shot dead in a car with Arizona license plates. A 12-year-old boy was wounded by a stray bullet but his life was not in danger.
Police were investigating whether the incidents were linked.
NICARAGUA
Officials release activists, journalists
MANAGUA — Principal leaders of protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government and two prominent journalists were freed from prison before dawn Tuesday ahead of a June 18 deadline to release the last of hundreds of people the opposition considers political prisoners.
Videos circulated online showed rural movement leaders Medardo Mairena and Pedro Mena, student leader Edwin Carcache and 100% Noticias journalists Miguel Mora and Lucía Pineda Ubau.
The releases came amid a broader move to set free people detained since last year for their role in the protests under an agreement meant to ease the country’s political standoff.
Authorities said in a statement that 56 people were freed Tuesday
.
The Associated Press