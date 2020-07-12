Around the world

France
Ubisoft shakes up staff amid probe
PARIS — French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for “toxic” staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment and other workplace abuse.
In a statement Sunday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the developer of “Assassin’s Creed” and other games “has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.”
“This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will,” Guillemot said.
Ubisoft announced the immediate resignation of Serge Hascoet as the firm’s powerful chief creative officer.
Libya
UN: Coast guard intercepts 83 migrants
Libya’s coast guard intercepted 83 migrants on a boat heading for Europe and brought them to a detention center in western Libya, the U.N. migration agency said Sunday.
Safa Mselhi, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said the migrants were mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, and included one woman. They were intercepted off the Mediterranean town of Garabouli overnight, and were taken to the Souq al-Khamis detention center in the town of Khoms, around 75 miles east Tripoli.
This brought the total number of migrants intercepted and taken back to Libya this year to some 6,000, Mselhi said.
South Korea
Online funeral set for mayor
SEOUL — The official funeral for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will be held online this week over coronavirus concerns, his funeral committee said Sunday.
The announcement comes amid a heated social debate over how big a funeral should be arranged for Park, who was found dead on Friday. He reportedly had been embroiled in sexual harassment allegations.
Lawmaker Park Hong-keun, who works for the interim funeral committee, told reporters that the online funeral will be held inside Seoul City Hall on Monday morning. He said the committee aimed to support a government-led anti-virus campaign and hold a “humble” funeral.
Belgium
Serbia, Kosovo leaders agree agenda for Brussels talks
BRUSSELS — The European Union praised the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Sunday for getting long-stalled talks on normalizing their tense relations back on track and for setting up a face-to-face meeting in Brussels later this week.
It came after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti held video talks mediated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, aimed at resuscitating the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue process, which been frozen since November 2018.
“We agreed on the main elements of the process. We also agreed on the agenda of our next meeting that will take place this coming Thursday, in Brussels, in person. I want to thank our partners for their constructive engagement today,” said EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak, who also took part in the meeting.
HONG KONG
Nearly 600,000 vote in Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries
Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll.
The primaries were held two weeks after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous territory in a move widely seen as chipping away at the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. It was passed in response to last year’s massive protests calling for greater democracy and more police accountability.
Wire reports
