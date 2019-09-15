Tunisia
Polling firm: Outsider ahead in Tunisia presidential vote
TUNIS — A polling firm has projected an independent outsider, Kais Saied, as the winner in the first round of Tunisia’s presidential election, with jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui in second place.
Projections by Sigma Conseil do not show Prime Minister Youssef Chahed among the top four candidates in Sunday’s vote, which featured 26 contenders.
Official preliminary results are expected by Tuesday.
China
No kites, pigeon flying as China preps for 70th anniversary
BEIJING — China has banned flying kites, drones and captive pigeons over central Beijing for more than two weeks as it prepares for a military parade and other celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule on Oct. 1.
Flying activities that affect flight safety are prohibited in seven of the capital city’s 16 districts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1, according to a notice posted Sunday on the Beijing municipal government’s website.
The parade is part of a huge ceremony planned at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to mark the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1, 1949.
Germany
Activists block main entrance to Frankfurt auto show
FRANKFURT — Activists blocked the main entrance to the Frankfurt Motor Show on Sunday in a protest against what they call the “climate and environment destroyers” produced by the auto industry.
Hundreds of people wearing white protective suits sat or stood in front of the grounds where the auto show is being held.
The show already attracted a demonstration by thousands on Saturday, many of whom cycled into the city along highways temporarily closed for the occasion. Police put turnout for that protest at 15,000, while organizers said 25,000 participated.
Mexico
Courts free more suspects in case of disappeared students
MEXICO CITY — Courts have freed another 24 people implicated in one of the country’s most notorious crimes, the disappearance of 43 students, a federal official said Sunday.
Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas told a news conference that the detainees were freed the previous evening after courts found various violations of due process in their cases, including torture and arbitrary detention.
Seventy-seven of the 142 people arrested in the case have now been freed. Nobody has yet been convicted.
