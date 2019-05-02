NEW ZEALAND
Death toll from mosque attacks rises to 51
WELLINGTON — The death toll from the Christchurch mosque attacks has risen to 51 after a Turkish man who had been hospitalized since a gunman opened fire on worshippers seven weeks ago died overnight, authorities in New Zealand and Turkey confirmed.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday the sad news would be felt across both countries.
Relations between Turkey and New Zealand have been strained since the March 15 attack after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed clips of a livestream video taken by the gunman at election campaigns to denounce hatred against Islam. New Zealand authorities have banned the video, and anybody caught sharing it in New Zealand can face up to 14 years in prison.
MEXICO
President vows justice in journalists’ deaths
MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that the killings of journalists in Mexico will not go unpunished and he told the son of a slain reporter that he has arranged for him to meet with federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.
Carlos Dominguez asked for López Obrador’s help at the president’s daily press briefing. His father, a longtime journalist with the same name, was stabbed to death in broad daylight in downtown Nuevo Laredo in January 2018.
Dominguez says the alleged mastermind behind the killing is a former mayor of the northern border city, Carlos Canturosas, who the elder Dominguez had been investigating for alleged malfeasance. Canturosas has denied any involvement.
Six men were arrested last year in the case, including Canturosas’ uncle.
López Obrador said his administration would ask the federal Attorney General’s Office to take over the case from state prosecutors. The agency’s prosecutor for crimes against freedom of expression, which includes the killing of journalists, had already been involved in the case, but the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office had the lead.
Cardinal told new attacks are planned
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s Catholic cardinal received “foreign information” that attempts would be made this week to attack a church and another church institution, according to a letter he sent Thursday to church officials that later appeared on social media.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo and an outspoken critic of the Sri Lankan government’s apparent failure to act on Indian government intelligence ahead of the Easter attacks, said in the letter that he was closing churches and Catholic schools throughout Sri Lanka and canceling public congregations for Mass “until further notice.”
PUERTO RICO
Cruise ship quarantined after measles confirmed
SAN JUAN — Authorities on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia said Thursday that they quarantined a cruise ship with some 300 people aboard after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard.
Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James, the island’s chief medical officer, told The Associated Press the ship was still in port and no one had been allowed to disembark since its arrival.
Fredericks-James said a doctor aboard the ship requested 100 doses of the measles vaccine, which St. Lucia is supplying for free. She also said surveillance is necessary because the incubation period ranges from 10 to 12 days before symptoms occur.
GERMANY
Group alarmed after police allow neo-Nazi march
BERLIN — Germany’s leading Jewish organization expressed alarm Thursday over footage of flag-waving neo-Nazis in self-styled uniforms marching through an eastern German town on May Day unhindered by police.
Footage of the march Wednesday prompted widespread outrage in Germany and calls for authorities in the state of Saxony, where far-right sentiment is particularly strong, to step in.
“The images of the neo-Nazi march by The Third Way party in Plauen are disturbing and frightening,” said Josef Schuster, the head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews.
