South Korea
K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead
SEOUL — K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said.
Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.
The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.
Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.
In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalized.
Kenya
Flooding death toll rises to 60; 7 missing
NAIROBI — Authorities in Kenya say the death toll from heavy rains that unleashed floods in the west of the country has risen to 60 and seven others are missing.
An official of the West Pokot county government said Sunday 53 people died, mostly in mudslides in Saturday’s deluge. She said seven people were reported missing. The death toll increased from 34.
The official requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.
The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year.
Lebanon
Protesters blast former US envoy to Lebanon
BEIRUT — A few dozen people demonstrated Sunday near the U.S. Embassy outside Beirut against what they called America’s intervention in Lebanon’s affairs.
Lebanese troops and riot police employed tight security measures around noon Sunday near the embassy northeast of the city. The protesters later dispersed without any reports of violence.
Protesters have been holding demonstrations in Lebanon since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.The protests have since snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step aside.
India
Over 1,000 LGBTQ members hold pride parade
NEW DELHI — More than 1,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters marched through New Delhi on Sunday to celebrate India’s sexual diversity, which they said is progressing but still has a long way to go to become a more accepting place for them.
Carrying rainbow flags, balloons and placards and dancing to the beat of drums, they demanded self-identification in any gender for legal recognition rather than first registering as a transgender and then providing proof of surgery to authorities, as suggested by a government bill.
They said in a statement that the bill, yet to be approved by India’s Parliament, contradicted a landmark judgment by India’s top court last year striking down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The statement said the bill “directly discriminates against the community and strips them of dignity.” They urged lawmakers to make changes to the bill before it becomes law.
Germany
Suspected female IS member, children returned to Germany
BERLIN — German authorities say a 30-year-old woman who allegedly was a member of the Islamic State group has returned to Germany with her three children.
German news agency dpa reported Sunday the woman and children, whose identities were not revealed, arrived Saturday night in Frankfurt from Irbil in Iraq.
It is believed they were in a detention camp in northern Syria.
Authorities said the woman would be investigated among other things for her membership in the IS group, but that there was no arrest warrant for her.
