MEXICO
Gov’t apologizes for 2 students’ deaths in ’10
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government has formally apologized to the families of two university students who were shot to death by soldiers in 2010.
The soldiers claimed the students were drug cartel gunmen and planted weapons on the bodies to justify the shooting.
The students happened to walk into an area of the campus where soldiers were pursuing gunmen after coming under fire. The incident was part of a series of confrontations in the northern city of Monterrey.
The Interior Department said in an apology Tuesday that it would try to make amends for the deaths and to guarantee that such killings would never happen again. Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez apologized for officials besmirching the students’ names and reputations and altering the crime scene.
ISRAEL
Army kills Palestinian suspected in attack
JERUSALEM — Israel’s army says troops have killed a Palestinian suspected of carrying out a weekend stabbing and shooting attack that left two Israelis dead near a West Bank settlement.
The army said 19-year-old suspect Omar Abu Leila was fatally shot when he opened fire on soldiers trying to arrest him. It said Israeli troops had surrounded a building near the West Bank city of Ramallah and that Abu Leila was killed in an exchange of gunfire.
ITALY
Rescue ship seized; migrants disembark
MILAN — A humanitarian rescue ship carrying 48 migrants entered the port of Lampedusa, where they were being allowed to disembark Tuesday despite an earlier refusal by Italy’s hard-line interior minister.
The boat was allowed to enter the port after Sicilian prosecutors ordered it seized, ending the latest standoff with Italy’s populist government, which has closed its ports to rescue ships. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini welcomed the seizure of the Mare Jonio, saying “now in Italy there is a government that defends the borders and ensures respect for the law, most of all for human traffickers. Whoever errs pays.”
The migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya .