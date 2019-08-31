France
VILLEURBANNE (AP) — Police detained an Afghan man seeking asylum in France after one person was fatally stabbed and nine others injured Saturday outside a subway station near the city of Lyon, authorities said. The reason for the attack was unclear.
The assailant was a 33-year-old Afghan citizen who had applied for asylum in France and was awaiting a response, according to a national police official. The attacker provided contradictory information to police, but that the attack did not appear to be terrorism-related, two French officials told The Associated Press.
The victim who died was a 19-year-old man, and it was unclear if he knew the attacker, according to local police. Three of the injured are in critical condition, officials said.
The subway station in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne was cordoned off, with police combing the area.
A manhunt was initially launched for a second attacker but police later determined that the detained man was the main suspect, two officials said. Police are still looking for possible accomplices.
The officials were not authorized to be publicly named because of French government policy.
Pakistan
PESHAWAR (AP) — Pakistani police say a bus has fallen off a mountainous road into a river, killing at least 24 passengers and injuring two in the country's northwest.
Senior officer Raja Abdul Saboor says all those aboard the bus were members of an extended family from Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
They were returning after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident happened on Friday in Kandian area of the district.
Saboor says police and volunteers faced difficulties in rescue and search efforts in the remote mountainous terrain due to unavailability of equipment and necessary resources.
Such road accidents often took place in Pakistan where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.
Spain
MADRID (AP) — Parents of babies and toddlers in Spain who have developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a pharmaceutical company that put a treatment for hair loss into packages meant for addressing acid reflux and other conditions.
Spanish health authorities have blamed the Minoxidil mix-up on Farma-Química Sur. They say the well-known topical treatment was put in packaging that was supposed to contain a syrup with omeprazole, which is used for stomach problems.
Spain's Health Ministry has said at least 20 children from the age of a few weeks to two years have been affected,
The mother of a 10-month old boy said Saturday that families are getting preparing to file a joint lawsuit against Farma-Química Sur. The company has been closed down pending an official probe.
