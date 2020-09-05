Britain
Environmentalists block paper printing
LONDON — Police arrested more than 70 environmental activists who blockaded two British printing plants, disrupting the distribution of several national newspapers on Saturday.
The group Extinction Rebellion said it targeted printworks at Broxbourne, north of London, and Knowsley in northwest England, that are owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.
Dozens of protesters locked themselves to trucks and bamboo scaffolding to block the road outside the plants. The facilities print Murdoch-owned papers The Sun and The Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times.
The group said it was disrupting the newspapers “to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of the truth to suit their own personal and political agendas.”
Austria
Man spends 2.5 hours in box filled with ice
MELK — An Austrian man beat his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes on Saturday.
Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes.
More than 440 pounds of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box, after Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but swim trunks.
In order to fight the “wave of pain” caused by the freezing temperatures, Koeberl says he was trying to focus on positive emotions.
“I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain,” Koeberl told reporters. “That way I can endure.”
A small crowd of people watched as Koeberl beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes on the town square of Melk in Lower Austria.
Pakistan
‘Loneliest elephant’ gets OK to leave zoo
ISLAMABAD — An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and be transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said Saturday.
Dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years.
Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.
The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.
In May, Pakistan’s High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions .
Germany
639-year organ piece finally changes chord
HALBERSTADT — Hundreds of fans attended a special kind of musical happening Saturday at a church in Germany: a chord change in an organ piece that is supposed to last for an entirety of 639 years.
The performance of the “ORGAN/ASLSP,” or As Slow As Possible, composition began in September 2001 at the St. Burchardi Church in the eastern town of Halberstadt and is supposed to end in 2640 — if all goes well.
The music piece by the American composer John Cage is played on a special organ inside the medieval church.
The last sound has been the same one for the last six years and 11 months, and therefore the chord change Saturday was a big event among fans of the John Cage Organ Project.
A chord change means that the sound of the organ pipes changes either because new sounds are added or existing sounds end. On Saturday, two new organ pipes were added.
Organizers say the performance is “one of the slowest realizations of an organ musical piece.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!