AUSTRALIA
Parliament considers bill on livestreaming
CANBERRA — Australia’s Parliament is considering legislation that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images such as the New Zealand mosque massacres.
Critics warn that some of the most restrictive laws online communication in the democratic world that came before the House of Representatives on Thursday could have unforeseen consequences, including media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.
The government introduced the bills in response to the March 15 attacks in Christchurch in which an Australian white supremacist gunman apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter of 50 worshippers in two mosques.
GERMANY
State accepts enviros’ bee-saving plan
BERLIN — The German state of Bavaria is set to accept in large part a plan by environmentalists to save bees and protect biodiversity, averting a referendum on the issue.
In February, backers of the plan collected nearly 1.75 million signatures, over 18% of the region’s electorate and enough to force a vote. It would set aside more space to protect imperiled insects and banish many pesticides from a third of Bavaria’s agricultural land.
Leaders of Bavaria’s two governing parties — both traditional allies of farmers, who have criticized the proposal — said Wednesday that they would back the plan in the state legislature. But news agency dpa reported that they said some aspects would be clarified and there would be payments to farmers to cushion the impact.
CUBA
Trump delays decision on suits over property
HAVANA — The Trump administration says it is delaying for two weeks any decision on whether to allow lawsuits against companies that profit from U.S.-linked properties confiscated after the island’s 1959 socialist revolution.
The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will keep suspending Title III of the Helms-Burton Act through May 1. Title III allows lawsuits against companies that make use of properties that belonged to U.S. citizens or companies or Cubans who later became Americans.
But every president has suspended the law since it was passed in 1996, due to objections from European allies and fears of chaotic litigation that would make future negotiations over compensation from Cuba impossible.
BRITAIN
Harry, Meghan a hit on Instagram
LONDON — Pay no attention to Hollywood stars or pop idols. When it comes to Instagram, it seems no one can match the allure of a youthful royal couple expecting their first child.
Guinness World Records said Wednesday that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers.
The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel. It has since grown to 2.6 million.
Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, call their new account “sussexroyal.” They say it’ll be used for important announcements.
Interest in the account has likely been spurred by the fact that Meghan is expected to give birth in late April or early May.
