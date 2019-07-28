Vatican
Bones in cemetery too old to be missing girl’s
VATICAN CITY — The Holy See says hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be from a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.
The Vatican said Sunday that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century.
The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th-century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened based on a tip.
poland
Opposition rallies to condemn attack on LGBT march
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s opposition left-wing parties have staged a rally against violence in the eastern city of Bialystok where a LGBT rights march was attacked last week by far-right groups.
Hundreds attended the downtown rally Sunday, many carrying rainbow and European Union flags.
Left-wing leaders who addressed the crowd criticized Poland’s right-wing ruling party of having tolerated aggression against the LGBT community ever since it won power in 2015. The issuer is gaining new prominence ahead of the fall parliamentary election in predominantly Catholic Poland, where many church leaders have spoken against LGBT rights.
egypt
Airstrike hits field hospital, 5 killed
CAIRO — Libyan health authorities say an airstrike hit a field hospital south of the capital, Tripoli, killing at least four doctors and a paramedic.
Forces based in the country’s east are currently fighting for control of the capital’s southern outskirts against militias allied with the Tripoli-based government.
Health authorities did not say which side was behind the airstrike, which wounded eight health workers.
Venezuela
Cruz Diez, pioneer of kinetic art, dies
CARACAS, Venezuela — Carlos Cruz-Diez, a leading Venezuelan artist who won international acclaim for his work with color and the style known as kinetic art, has died in Paris. He was 95.
“Your love, your joy, your teachings and your colors, will remain forever in our hearts,” said a family statement posted on Cruz-Diez’s art foundation website. It did not give a cause of his death on Saturday and said funeral services will be private.
Cruz-Diez developed a reputation as one of Latin America’s most prominent artists in the second half of the 20th century. His installations have been featured in major international art museums and public spaces.
france
Macron to host Putin next month ahead of G-7 summit
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, days before hosting a Group of Seven summit with the leaders of rich democracies.
Macron’s office said Sunday the meeting with Putin will take place Aug. 19 at the Fort de Bregancon presidential retreat on the Mediterranean Sea.
Macron then heads to the G-7 summit in the French city of Biarritz with U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders from Aug. 24-26. The group kicked Russia out after it annexed Crimea in 2014.
France has sought to mediate in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and Macron has stressed the importance of keeping dialogue open with Moscow. French companies have also been pushing to lift EU sanctions resulting from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
The Associated Press