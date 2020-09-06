Around the world

Rwanda
President: ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial
KIGALI — Rwanda’s president says that the man portrayed as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” will stand trial for allegedly supporting rebel violence.
President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda where he has been held in custody for more than a week.
Rusesabagina is credited with saving 1,200 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide by letting people shelter in the hotel he was managing during the mass killings. Now he is accused of supporting rebel violence in Rwanda and his family and supporters complain that they have not been able to speak to him and that he has not had access to a lawyer.
Britain
1 killed, 7 hurt in night stabbings
LONDON — British police were hunting a male suspect on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central English city of Birmingham.
Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random in attacks that took place over a two-hour period.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but “there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related.”
West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings across the city center. Graham said two of the seven injured people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in hospitals. Five others received “relatively minor” injuries.
Vatican city
Pope: Gossiping is “plague worse than COVID”
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said Sunday that gossiping is a “plague worse than COVID” that is seeking to divide the Catholic Church.
Francis strayed from his prepared text to double down on his frequent complaint about gossiping within church communities and even within the Vatican bureaucracy. Francis didn’t give specifics during his weekly blessing, but went on at some length to say the devil is the “biggest gossiper” who is seeking to divide the church with his lies.
“Please brothers and sisters, let’s try to not gossip,” he said. “Gossip is a plague worse than COVID. Worse. Let’s make a big effort: No gossiping!”
China
China’s 1st reusable spacecraft lands
BEIJING — China’s first reusable spacecraft landed Sunday after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight, the government announced.
The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the craft, which was launched Friday aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest.
The craft landed as planned at Jiuquan, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
State media have yet to publish any photos. The craft’s size and shape are unclear.
Group plans to recover WWII plane from lake
BEIJING — A Chinese group plans to try to recover a fighter plane from the legendary Flying Tigers group of American pilots that crashed in a lake during World War II.
The Flying Tigers, who were sent to China in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt before Washington joined the war, have long been one of the most potent symbols of U.S.-Chinese cooperation. The Tigers fought Japanese invaders from December 1941 until they were absorbed into the U.S. military the following July.
The Curtiss P-40 crashed in 1942 in Dianchi Lake near Kunming, the southwestern city that was the Tigers’ base.
“We hope the project of salvaging the P-40 can be a warm current in the cold wave and ease people’s worries about Chines-U.S. ties,” said Han Bo, chairman of the China Adventure Association, a nongovernment group that promotes outdoor activities and historical monuments.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!