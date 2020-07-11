Around the World

Afghanistan
Official: Roadside bomb kills 6 civilians
KABUL — At least six civilians, including women and children, were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan, a provincial official said Saturday.
Wahidullah Jamazada, spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province, said eight other civilians were wounded in the afternoon attack in the Jaghatu district.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Jamazada blamed Taliban insurgents who are active in the province.
France
Widow condemns death of driver beaten over masks
BAYONNE — The wife of a French bus driver savagely beaten after he asked four passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle called Saturday for “exemplary punishment” after he died of his injuries.
The assault on Philippe Monguillot has scandalized France. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday dispatched the interior minister to meet the driver’s widow after his death was announced Friday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition.
Bulgaria
President urges PM, gov’t to resign
SOFIA — Bulgaria’s president is calling on the center-right government to step down and the chief prosecutor to resign as the only way to ease the growing political tensions that have sparked mass protests across the country.
President Ruman Radev said Saturday in a nationally televised address that “Bulgarians of different ages and political affiliations are demanding the restoration of the rule of law and basic civil freedoms that have been methodically violated over the last years.”
India
India: Troops disengaging from standoff
NEW DELHI — India’s external affairs minister said Saturday that Indian and Chinese troops are disengaging from a monthslong standoff along the countries’ undemarcated border following a clash last month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s remarks came a day after China’s ambassador to India said that Indian and Chinese front-line troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by their military commanders.
“It’s very much a work in progress,” Jaishankar said, adding that both sides agreed on the need to disengage because troops are deployed very close to each other.
South Africa
5 dead in hostage situation at church
JOHANNESBURG — Five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a long-troubled church near Johannesburg, police in South Africa said Saturday.
A statement said police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom found four people “shot and burned to death in a car” and a security guard shot in another car. Six other people were injured.
Britain
Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz
LONDON — Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they're engaged.
Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.
“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham, 21, wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”
Wire reports
