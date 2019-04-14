NICARAGUA
Bishop asks people to ‘fight for freedom’
MANAGUA — The auxiliary bishop of Nicaragua’s capital, a vocal critic of the government of President Daniel Ortega, urged Nicaraguans to “fight for freedom” Sunday, in a final message before being transferred to Rome at the request of Pope Francis.
Silvio Báez drew parallels between the trials of Jesus Christ and the struggle of opposition groups in Nicaragua.
“We cannot forget nor be indifferent to today’s crucified victims: the political prisoners, the exiles, those who still hide in fear, the mothers who mourn those killed by repression,” he said to cheers at a parish in southeastern Managua.
At least 325 people have died during clashes between civilians and government forces in Nicaragua during the past year, while more than 52,000 people have fled the country, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Báez has received multiple death threats over the past year.
Pope Francis recently told Báez that he is needed in Rome but didn’t say whether the decision was related to an alleged assassination plot, which Báez has said the U.S. government warned him of several months ago.
MEXICO
204 migrants deported back to Honduras
MEXICO CITY — Mexican immigration officials have sent 204 migrants back to Honduras.
The National Migration Institute said Sunday that the migrants’ stay in Mexico was “irregular” and that they were flown from the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The institute said most of the migrants were families traveling with underage children.
This year, the Mexican government abruptly stopped issuing humanitarian visas at the border with Guatemala. The visas had given migrants legal status while they made their way to the U.S. border.
GREAT BRITAIN
Man hospitalized after ramming into cars
LONDON — British police say a man suspected of purposefully driving into parked cars in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in London has been hospitalized for mental health treatment.
London’s Metropolitan Police force said officers fired at the 40-year-old driver’s vehicle and took him into custody Saturday after he allegedly rammed the Ukrainian ambassador’s car and several others outside the embassy.
London police say he also drove his car toward officers.
No one was injured. Police say the man’s actions were not related to extremism.
ISRAEL
Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week.
Worshippers carried palm fronds and olive branches and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli police say an estimated 15,000 people took part in the procession.
Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Easter.
The procession made its way from the Mount of Olives past the Garden of Gethsemane where, according to biblical tradition, Jesus was betrayed, then finally into the alleyways of the Old City.
