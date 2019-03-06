BRITAIN
Police link Scotland device to London mail
LONDON — British police said a suspicious package destroyed by bomb-disposal experts at the University of Glasgow on Wednesday contained an explosive device and was linked to three letter bombs sent to two London airports and a railway station.
The Metropolitan Police force's Counter Terrorism Command said the item sent to the Scottish university had "similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device" to the three small improvised bombs received by the London transportation hubs on Tuesday.
The mailing envelope sent to London's Heathrow Airport with one of the bombs inside partly caught fire when someone opened it, but no one was injured.
The force said it had not identified the sender and urged transportation operators, mail sorting companies and schools "to be vigilant" about watching for suspicious packages.
The University of Glasgow said several buildings on its campus, including the mailroom, were evacuated "as a precautionary measure" after the package was found in the mailroom on Wednesday morning.
ITALY
Pope asks faithful to avoid 'consumerism'
ROME — Pope Francis has urged Roman Catholic faithful to free themselves from the "clutches of consumerism and the snares of selfishness" as he marked the start of Lent, the period of prayer and fasting before Easter.
Francis led a procession and then celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass at the basilica of Santa Sabina.
In his homily, Francis said the 40-day period of Lent is a "wakeup call for the soul" to rediscover the direction of life.
He said: "We need to free ourselves from the clutches of consumerism and the snares of selfishness, from always wanting more, from never being satisfied, and from a heart closed to the needs of the poor."
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Russia stresses right to deploy missiles
ABU DHABI — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says his country reserves the right to deploy missiles prohibited by a nuclear arms treaty that the Trump administration withdrew from.
Lavrov says if U.S. withdrawal from the treaty gives it a free hand to begin deploying such missiles, "We reserve the right to do the same so that our missiles are deployed in the same region." He added: "I reiterate, this is not our choice."
Lavrov spoke to reporters Wednesday in Abu Dhabi after trips to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia's participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty after the U.S. announced its withdrawal from it a month ago, setting the stage for it to terminate in six months unless Moscow returns to compliance. Russia denies any breaches.
DENMARK
Woman records avalanche barreling toward house
COPENHAGEN — A Norwegian woman showed she had quick wits and a cool head by recording a video of a "dramatic" avalanche as it cascaded toward her house.
Gunn Gravem Isaksen, a 48-year-old shop manager from the central Norway town of Furugrenda, says she was at home when the avalanche was triggered on Tuesday.
On realizing what was going on, she rushed to her porch and started recording. Gravem Isaksen says her home video certainly "looks dramatic," but what matters most is no one was injured.
The town where she lives lies at the foot of Kufonna mountain in a region widely known for early spring avalanches.
TUNISIA
Mobile teams to get voters out for elections
TUNIS — With presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall, public officials in Tunisia plan to send mobile teams to villages, universities and companies to encourage people to vote.
Nabil Baffoun, the head of the country's election authority, said the presidential election will be held on Nov. 10, with a possible second round of voting two weeks later. It's not yet known whether 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi plans to run again.
Baffoun says the vote to elect legislators is set for Oct. 6 and the voter participation teams plan to hit the road in April.
Baffoun lamented past low voter turnout, especially among young adults. Demonstrations in Tunisia turned into a revolution that caused the president to flee and triggered the pro-democracy "Arab Spring" in North Africa and the Middle East eight years ago.
The Associated Press