Capitol Link

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Arizona members of Congress voted last week.
HOUSEImproving Access to Credit Data: The House voted 234-179 Monday to pass a bill (HR 5332) that would require the credit bureaus Experian, TransUnion and Equifax to establish a joint online portal giving consumers free anytime access to information on their credit scores and reports, dispute histories and sale of personal data to third parties. Consumers now must deal separately with the bureaus and they are allowed a limited number of free views. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1; Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2; Raul Grijalva, D-3; Ruben Gallego, D-7; Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Andy Biggs, R-5; David Schweikert, R-6; Debbie Lesko, R-8
Not voting: Paul Gosar, R-4
Expanding Affordable Care Act: The House voted 234-179 Monday to pass a Democratic bill (HR 1425) that would reshape the Affordable Care Act by steps such as broadening its Medicaid expansion, capping medical expenditures for certain coverage levels and lowering the cost of prescription drugs offered in Medicare Part D and employer plans. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Not voting: Gosar
Advancing COVID-19 Medicines: Voting 187-223 on Monday, the House on defeated a Republicans bid to keep HR 1425 (above) from taking effect until after federal health officials certify its lowering of drug prices would not delay the development of COVID-19 vaccines or therapies by crimping pharmaceutical companies’ research budgets. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Not voting: Gosar
Approving $1.5 Trillion for Infrastructure: The House voted 233-188 Wednesday to approve a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, with one-third allocated to improving roads, bridges, mass transit and interstate railways over five years. The bill (HR 2) contains numerous green provisions to address the climate crisis. Funding also would be used to upgrade municipal drinking-water systems; dredge harbors; add electric vehicles to the postal fleet; improve rural and inner-city broadband; build affordable housing and improve public facilities ranging from utilities to hospitals to disadvantaged schools. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Barring Help for China: The House voted 224-193 Wednesday to approve a Republican motion that would prohibit funding in HR 2 (above) from being used to line the pockets of state-owned Chinese companies or build prison camps for China’s population of Muslim Uighurs. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Extending Evictions Freeze: The House voted 232-180 Monday to pass a bill (HR 7301) that would extend until mid-2021 a freeze on evictions and foreclosures linked to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus. The current moratorium will expire July 25. The bill also would create a $100 billion fund to help tenants pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic. A yes vote was to extend the moratorium while making the relief available to a wider swath of households.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Not voting: Gosar
Barring Help for Undocumented Immigrants: Voting 191-219 on Monday, the House defeated a Republican bid to amend HR 7301 (above) in order to increase oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and prohibit undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Not voting: Gosar
SENATE
Complete Withdrawal from Afghanistan: The Senate voted 60-33 Wednesday to table (kill) an amendment to the fiscal 2021 military budget (S 4049) requiring a complete withdrawal over one year of the 8,600 U.S. combat troops in Afghanistan. The underlying bill, which remained in debate, opposes any “precipitous” ending of America’s 20-year military involvement there, and President Trump has called for reducing the troop level to 4,500 by year’s end but has not set a withdrawal date. A yes vote was in opposition to the troop-withdrawal amendment.
Yes: Martha McSally, R; Kyrsten Sinema, D
