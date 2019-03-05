- In a story Tuesday on Page A1 (“Study: Hospitalizations indicate heat warnings in north are too late”), The Associated Press misspelled the last name of a government scientist Ambarish Vaidyanathan.
- In a story Tuesday on Page A1 (“Is Trump’s proposed plan for university free speech needed or an overreaction?”), The Associated Press misreported who canceled a speech by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, after opposition from students at a historically black university. The speech was canceled by Texas Southern University.
