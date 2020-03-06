Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
HOUSEApproving $8.3 Billion to Tackle Coronavirus: Voting 415-2, the House on March 4 passed a bill (HR 6074) that would appropriate $8.3 billion for public-health initiatives to counter the spread of the coronavirus in the United States while helping the U.S. diplomatic community cope with the epidemic overseas. As emergency spending, the outlay would be added to the national debt. In part, the bill would provide up to $4 billion for developing a vaccine and diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and training caregivers; $2.2 billion for preparedness including the manufacture and delivery of test kits, ventilators and respirators; $950 million for additional state and local preparedness; and unspecified sums for building surge capacity at local hospitals and clinics including community health centers. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1; Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2; Paul Gosar, R-4; David Schweikert, R-6, Ruben Gallego, D-7; Debbie Lesko, R-8; Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Andy Biggs, R-5
Not voting: Raul Grijalva, D-3
Adding Airport Security to Civil Service: Voting 230-171, the House on March 5 passed a bill (HR 1140) that would include Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees in the civil service personnel system while granting them full collective bargaining rights and other benefits and job protections available to nearly all other federal civilian employees. The TSA was established in the wake of 9/11, and most of its 45,000 employees work as passenger screeners at airports. TSA pay levels and benefits, which are set by the agency administrator rather than “Schedule 5” civil service rules, lag behind those for other federal employees, resulting in a workforce with high turnover and low morale. But defenders say current personnel rules enable the agency to adapt quickly to changing national-security threats. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Not voting: Grijalva
Barring Sexual Predators from Airport Screening: Voting 227-175, the House on March 5 added Republican-sponsored language to HR 1140 (above) that would prohibit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from hiring workers with criminal histories including crimes related to terrorism and sexual misconduct. Critics said civil service hiring rules already would disqualify such individuals from TSA employment. A yes vote was in support of the GOP motion.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Gallego, Stanton
Not voting: Grijalva
SENATESending Coronavirus Package to White House: Voting 96-1, the Senate on March 5 joined the House (above) in passing a bill (HR 6074) that would appropriate $8.3 billion for emergency funding of federal, state, local and global efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Rand Paul, R-Ky., cast the dissenting vote. In addition to the outlays cited above, the bill provides $1.3 billion for overseas initiatives by the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development, including $264 million to operate consular offices and cover evacuation costs; $435 million in contributions to global health funds; $300 million for international humanitarian aid; and $250 million for economic and security measures in countries destabilized by the virus. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Yes: Martha McSally, R, Kyrsten Sinema, D
Starting Debate on Energy Bill: The Senate on March 4 voted, 90-4, to start debate on a bipartisan bill (S 2657) that would marshal government and private resources to upgrade all energy sectors of the U.S. economy. The bill would further the development of technologies for the capture and underground storage of carbon-dioxide emissions from industrial sites and coal-burning power plants; promote wind, solar, geothermal and other sources of renewable energy; boost technologies for stockpiling supplies of renewable energy including hydropower; and incentivize “smart” weatherization technologies to improve the energy efficiency of commercial and government buildings and schools. A yes vote was to advance the bill.
Yes: McSally, Sinema