Maryland
Catholic order releases list of men accused of abuse
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore-based Catholic religious order that sponsors schools across the U.S. has released a list of dozens of members accused of sexually abusing children.
The list released Friday by the Xaverian Brothers includes two current members “with a credible or established offense.” The group, a separate entity not part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, says no credibly accused brothers are in active ministry.
Eighteen men on the list are dead or former brothers with a credible or established offense. Also named are 14 dead or former brothers against whom there are allegations that couldn’t be “fully investigated” but for which there is a “reasonable possibility” that they occurred.
Oregon
Remains found believed to be actor Charles Levin
SELMA — Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”
Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn’t heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
There is a “high probability” the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification.
Oklahoma
2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack
DURANT — Authorities say a drunken driver who was on probation for a previous DUI conviction deliberately forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic on an Oklahoma highway, causing a head-on collision that killed two people and injured four others.
The suspected road rage attack happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Authorities identified the driver as 52-year-old Ralph F. McEnnerney, of Kingston.
Washington
69-year-old man dies after attacking migrant jail
TACOMA — A 69-year-old man armed with a rifle threw incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday morning, then was found dead after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.
The Tacoma Police Department said the officers responded about 4 a.m. to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants pending deportation proceedings.
Alaska
Man charged with killing polar bear illegally
ANCHORAGE — A man has been charged with the illegal killing of a polar bear in violation of federal law.
Chris Gordon of Kaktovik shot the bear outside his home, leaving the carcass there for five months without salvaging any part of it, according to federal prosecutors.
“Mr. Gordon allegedly left butchered whale meat outside in front of his yard of his residence for a substantial period of time, which attracted polar bear, as well as other animals,” said Ryan Tansey, a federal prosecutor.
Hawaii
Activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys
MAUNA KEA — Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii’s highest peak will help them answer fundamental questions about the universe.
But the site where they plan to build is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians — a realm of gods and a place of worship and prayer.
The project already has been delayed by years of legal battles and demonstrations.
From wire reports