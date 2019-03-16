MEXICO CITY — A Mexican radio journalist was shot dead in the state of Sonora, bordering the United States, authorities said.
The state attorney general's office said Santiago Barroso, 47, was shot outside his home on Friday night.
Barroso retreated into the house and requested an ambulance but died less than two hours later after receiving two bullet wounds: one in the stomach and another in the left clavicle.
Barroso is at least the third journalist killed in Mexico this year.
The state attorney's office opened an investigation.
Currently Mexico ranks seventh in the index of impunity of the Commission for the Protection of Journalists, which has the count of murders of unresolved journalists as a percentage of the total demographic of a country in places where this office is dangerous.