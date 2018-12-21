On Christmas Eve in 1968, three men from Earth passed around the moon and were the first humans to see the far side.
They didn't land on the moon and didn't walk on the moon. They didn't leave their footprints on the lunar surface and in people's memories.
But they accomplished so many firsts and paved the way for future moon travelers, that their places in history are assured. The iconic "Earthrise" photo came from this mission.
1968 was a rough year in American history, but it ended on a high note when these men sent photos of the moon home to Earth.
Learn more about this adventure in the book, "Apollo 8" by Jeffrey Kluger.
The commander of the mission, Col. Frank Borman, grew up in Tucson, so Tucsonans felt a special kinship with Apollo 8.
The first hurdle in the record-breaking mission was the launch. Bad weather threatened the planned Dec. 21 liftoff.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Saturday, Dec. 21, 1968:
Apollo 8 Poised For Moon Trip
But Bad Weather Could Cancel Flight
By JIM STROTHMAN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. ─ With a wary eye on cloudy skies, launch crews Friday overcame a fuel contamination problem and got the go-ahead to launch three astronauts Saturday on a risky yuletide venture around the moon.
"We are go for the Apollo 8 mission, aiming for a liftoff at 7:51 a.m. EST," a National Aeronautics and Space Administration spokesman said after laboratory tests showed oxygen in Apollo 8's main electrical generator was no longer contaminated by nitrogen gas.
(Tucson's network television stations will carry the Apollo flight beginning at 5 a.m. local time.
KVOA (NBC) will carry the event live until 9 a.m. KOLD (CBS) telecast will run until 6:30 a.m. KGUN (ABC) will telecast the liftoff until 6 a.m.
All three stations will interrupt regular schedules throughout the day with progress bulletins.)
Weather "appears satisfactory" to launch astronauts Frank Borman, James A. Lovell Jr. and William C. Schneider.
However, Schneider said, "The weatherman is holding his final judgment until he gets better information" whether clouds in the launch area will prevent adequate visibility during liftoff.
Safety personnel want to be able to track the vehicle for the first 2,000 feet to assure it is on a safe course away from land, and weathermen predicted clouds would be at about the 2,-000-foot level Saturday.
Air Force Col. Borman, Navy Capt. Lovell and Air Force Maj. Anders set aside time to relax in crew quarters. The only official activity scheduled for the crew was reviewing the flight plan, but Anders was to attend a private Mass Friday evening administered by his personal priest, the Rev. Denis J. Barry, pastor of St. Martin's Catholic church in La Mesa, Calif., where the astronaut's parents reside.
Packing a television camera to bring the historic venture live to home television screens, the American flag and personal mementoes including St. Christopher medals, the Apollo 8 astronauts are to become the first men to ride atop a 363-foot-tall Saturn 5.
Space age counterparts to explorers like Columbus and Magellan, the three are to become the first men to ever travel a quarter-million-miles deep in space the distance between earth and the moon.
The current high-altitude record is held by America's Gemini 11 astronauts, who rocketed to an altitude of 851 miles in earth orbit.
Project officials agree their history-making mission is the riskiest manned space flight yet attempted.
"We have got elements of danger all along the way," Borman agreed, "but I can't help thinking when I see that booster and the spacecraft, that we are looking at the best that American technology can produce. And I have confidence that it will be good enough."
After orbiting earth nearly two times, about three hours, the Saturn 5's upper stage must propel the crew with such accuracy that Apollo 8 leads the onrushing mass of the moon by only 69 miles.
"It's like running in front of a locomotive close enough to knock a fly off the cow catcher without getting hurt," one engineer said.
After a 69-hour trip to the moon, the pilots are to trigger their main spaceship engine to kick into an egg-shaped lunar orbit ranging from 69 to 196 miles above the lunar surface. After twice circling the moon, the engine is to be triggered again to adjust the path to the 69-mile-high circular orbit.
The astronauts said they had no objection to attempting the flight at Christmastime, on a religious holiday.
"I can't think of a better religious aspect to the flight than to further explore the heavens," said Lovell. "I feel also that, as a Christmas present, I think it would be a very good one for the country."
If successful, the pilots will have proved that the Saturn 5 is capable of safely launching men to the moon and the manned space flight tracking network is capable of finding targets at lunar distances.