Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, April 1, 2021, in honor of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, who was killed in the line of duty.
Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state DPS facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, and ending on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in the line of duty.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.