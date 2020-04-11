Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the COVID-19 emergency is over in honor of those who have lost their lives because of the virus.

Indiana: All flags at city facilities in Indianapolis will fly at half-staff until sunset on a date not yet determined in honor of Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Utah: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on State Capitol grounds will fly at half-staff Friday, April 10, 2020, in honor of former Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Robert "Bob Garff, who died from COVID-19 complications March 29.

Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, April 10, 2020 in honor of Presiding Judge Gary Blaylock Andrews of the Court of Appeals of Georgia.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

