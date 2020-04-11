April 11, 2020

Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop city facilities in Baton Rouge will fly at half-staff until sunset, April 13, 2020, in honor of Rep. Reggie Bagala, who died of COVID-19 April 9.

Washington, D.C.: All flags at district facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset on a date yet to be determined in honor of those who have lost their lives because of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

