Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, a native of North Adams, Mass.

Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and across Bibb County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Knight.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities in Cleburne County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in honor of Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

