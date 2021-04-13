Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, a native of North Adams, Mass.
Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and across Bibb County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Knight.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities in Cleburne County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in honor of Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker.
