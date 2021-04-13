 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, a native of North Adams, Mass.

Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and across Bibb County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in honor of Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Knight.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities in Cleburne County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in honor of Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News