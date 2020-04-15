Ohio: All flags across Cuyahoga County will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, April 15, 2020, until a date to be determined in honor of the loss of citizens to COVID-19.

Tennessee: All flags at Hendersonville city facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday, April 18, 2020, in honor of Police Lt. James R. Lawson Jr.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

