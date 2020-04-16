Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, April 16, 2020 in memory of those who died during the Virginia Tech shooting April 16, 2003.

Indiana: All flags across Marion County will fly at half-staff Thursday, April 16, 2020, in honor of Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Police Department who died in the line of duty April 9, 2020.

South Carolina: All flags at Columbia city facilities will fly at half-staff until at date to be determined in honor of those whose deaths are related to COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

