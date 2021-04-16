National: As ordered by the President, all U.S. flags and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted, will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, April 16, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in honor of the victims of the violence in Indianapolis on April 15, 2021.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, April 16, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Indianapolis.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the State Capitol Complex and all state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, April 16, 2021, in honor of former State Senator Mark Jansen.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, April 16, 2021, in honor of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty.

Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, the Commonwealth (state) flag at all state and public facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

