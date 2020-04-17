April 17, 2020

While the following is not a half-staff alert, we are including it anyway.

Arizona: The Governor has promoted state and local government buildings and all Arizona businesses and residences to be lighted in blue (#LightAZBlue) until a date to be determined as a tribute to front line medical workers and first responders.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.