Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the date of her interment (TBD) in honor of for Arizona Governor Jane Hull.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, April 18, 2020, in honor of Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall, who died from COVID-19 complications April 12.

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, April 18, 2020, In honor of Deputy Jeremy C. LaDue of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department, who died in the line of duty.

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Sunday, April 19, 2020 in honor of Police Chief Terry Engle of the Village of Hampton Police Force.

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the COVID-19 crisis is over in honor of all who have died from the virus.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

