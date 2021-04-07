April 19, 2019: Judge rules that Sean Miller does not have to testify in college basketball bribery case

New York judge Edgardo Ramos initially ruled that the Arizona Wildcats’ coach and LSU coach Will Wade would not have to testify in the federal trial involving corruption in college basketball, saying their alleged misdeeds were irrelevant to the felony bribery charges facing would-be agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas rep Merl Code.

Defense attorney Steve Haney cited a video presented Wednesday to jurors that featured Dawkins bragging about his relationship with Miller and former UA assistant coach Book Richardson.

In the video, secretly recorded aboard a yacht in June 2017, Dawkins, alleged co-conspirator Munish Sood, confidential informant Marty Blazer and undercover FBI agent Jeff DeAngelo discussed their plans to launch a network of schools and basketball coaches that they could control. Richardson’s name came up on the videotape, as did Miller’s.