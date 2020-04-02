April 2, 2020

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from April 1 to sunset Sunday, April 5, 2020, in honor of the United States Armed Forces military veterans and residents of the Massachusetts Soldiers' Home-Holyoke, who died this past week in Holyoke, Mass. (11 reported to have died from COVID-19 complications).

Vidalia, Georgia: All flags at Vidalia city facilities will fly at half-staff from April 1, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of 26-year Mayor Ronnie Dixon, who died April 1.

Atlanta, Georgia: All flags at Atlanta city facilities will fly at half-staff from April 1 until sunset Friday, April 3, 2020, in honor of Reverend Dr. Joseph Lowery.

Santa Rosa, California: All flags at Santa Rosa city facilities will fly at half-staff from April 1, 2020, until the date of her interment (TBD) in honor of Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer, who died march 31 from complications of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

