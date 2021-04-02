April 2, 2021 updated

National: As ordered by the President, the flag of the United States of America and all flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted, will fly at half-staff beginning 5:30 p.m. EDT, Friday, April 2, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in honor of the victims of the attack on the United State Capitol Friday, April 2, in which Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed.

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Friday, April 2, 2021, in honor of Kyle Jeffrey Davis, who died while serving in the line of duty for the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.