 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 2, 2021 updated

April 2, 2021 updated

National: As ordered by the President, the flag of the United States of America and all flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted, will fly at half-staff beginning 5:30 p.m. EDT, Friday, April 2, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in honor of the victims of the attack on the United State Capitol Friday, April 2, in which Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed.

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Friday, April 2, 2021, in honor of Kyle Jeffrey Davis, who died while serving in the line of duty for the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News