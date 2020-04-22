You are the owner of this article.
April 22, 2020

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at governmental facilities in Cass, Jackson and Platte counties and at all firehouses will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, April 22, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Kansas City Fire Department EMT Billy Birmingham, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Massachusetts: All flags at Soldiers' Home facilities and Veterans cemeteries will fly at half-staff until a date to be determined in honor of United States armed forces veterans who have died from COVID-19 illnesses.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

