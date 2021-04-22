 Skip to main content
California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, April 22, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Anthony Ray White, who died of complications from COVID-19.

New York: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, April 22, 2021, and ending on the date of her interment (TBD), in honor of Spc. Abigail Jenks, a native of Saratoga County, who died following a training exercise at Fort Bragg.

