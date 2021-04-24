Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff, and all government/public facilities in the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland and Rockingham are encouraged to follow suit, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in honor of former Virginia Delegate Arthur Rossa "Pete" Giesen Jr.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and across Lake County, will fly at half-staff Saturday, April 24, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Sergeant Kyle McKee of Lake County, who died in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

