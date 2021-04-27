Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the 2011 tornado outbreak and the 254 Alabama residents killed and the many more injured.
Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in honor of Olmstead County Detention Deputy Mark Anderson.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.