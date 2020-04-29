April 29, 2020

Washington: All flags at Arlington city facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, April 28, 2020, until sunset Friday, May 1, 2020, in honor of those who have died because of COVID-19.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Bell County will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, April 28, 2020, until sunset on a date to be determined in honor of Deputy Sheriff Andrew Rhoden, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 26.

Texas: All flags at Department of Public Safety facilities throughout Texas will fly at half-staff from Monday, April 27, 2020, until sunset Thursday, April 30, 2020, in honor of former Director of DPS James B. Adams.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

